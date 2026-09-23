Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Sensex, Nifty post marginal gains as crude prices drop below $100

As of 9.20 am, Sensex added 194 points, or 0.26 per cent, to reach 74,732 and Nifty gained 49 points, or 0.21 per cent to reach 23,378.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 10:02 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty post marginal gains as crude prices drop below $100

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Allu Arjun congratulates 'Pushpa' director Sukumar for National Award win
2
3
4
5