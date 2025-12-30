Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001484https://zeenews.india.com/economy/sensex-nifty-post-mild-losses-amid-sustained-fpi-outflows-3001484.html
NewsBusinessEconomySensex, Nifty Post Mild Losses Amid Sustained FPI Outflows
SENSEX

Sensex, Nifty Post Mild Losses Amid Sustained FPI Outflows

Around 9.30 am, the Sensex moved down 115 points, or 0.14 per cent to 84,579 and the Nifty eased 30 points, or 0.12 per cent to 25,911.

|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 10:45 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sensex, Nifty Post Mild Losses Amid Sustained FPI Outflows

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices traded in the red zone early on Tuesday, weighed down by negative global cues, tech sell-off at Wall Street and continued selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). 

Around 9.30 am, the Sensex moved down 115 points, or 0.14 per cent to 84,579 and the Nifty eased 30 points, or 0.12 per cent to 25,911.

Main broad cap indices performed in line with benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 declined 0.03 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 lost 0.08 per cent.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Among sectoral gainers, the Nifty PSU Bank was the top loser, down 0.18 per cent, followed by Nifty Realty, which lost 0.13 per cent.

Immediate support is placed at 25,850–25,900 zone, while 26,150–26,200 remains a crucial resistance band, said analysts.

They said that the year-end trend, though weak, does not indicate a directional shift in the market, adding that since the advance-decline ratio favoured declines, Nifty fell 100 points yesterday, despite thin volumes.

A clear directional change will happen early in the new year when large institutions are back in action. It would be better for investors to wait for new triggers and directional moves, market watchers said.

The auto sales numbers expected in two days will provide cues on sustainability of the consumption boom and economic growth, they added.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell in the morning session, as investors were concerned on the tech sell-down on Wall Street.

In Asian markets, China's Shanghai index lost 0.1 per cent, and Shenzhen edged up 0.23 per cent, Japan's Nikkei lost 0.11 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.47 per cent. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.01 per cent.

The US markets ended in the red zone on Monday, as Nasdaq lost 0.5 per cent, the S&amp;P 500 eased 0.35 per cent, and the Dow moved down 0.51 per cent.

On December 29, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,760 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of equities worth Rs 2,644 crore.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

makeup fixing spray
Makeup Fixing Sprays That Make Your Glam Last
Mumbai accident
Bus Collides With Passengers In Mumbai: 4 Dead And Several Injured
DNA Exclusive
How Delhi’s Toxic Air Is Forcing High-Package Professionals To Quit Job
lip care combo
Lip Care Combos That Transform Your Smile
russia ukraine war
Drone Near Putin’s Home? Russia Alleges Attack, Ukraine Calls It A Lie
BJP
BJP Bars Relatives Of MPs, MLAs From Contesting in Maharashtra Municipal Polls
Indian Army
Army Day Parade 2026: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Reviews Preparations
eyeshadow stick
Eyeshadow Sticks That Make Eye Makeup Effortless
Jammu and Kashmir
Jashn-e-Wandeh Festival Revives Winter Tourism In Kashmir
graphic t-shirt
Must-Have T-Shirts You’ll Love Wearing on Repeat