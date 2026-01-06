Sensex, Nifty Post Mild Losses As Oil And Gas Stocks Trade Lower

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices posted mild losses on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in oil and gas stocks. Amid impressive corporate updates that had lifted expectations of stronger quarterly earnings, concerns of potential additional tariffs by US weighed on the domestic markets.

As of 9.30 am, Sensex slipped 246 points, or 0.29 per cent to 85,193 and Nifty eased 70 points, or 0.27 per cent to 26,180.

Main broad-cap indices performed almost in line with benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.08 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 shed 0.02 per cent.

Immediate support lies at 26,100–26,150 zone, and resistance placed at 26,400–26,450 zone, market watchers said.

The US markets rallied overnight ignoring Venezuela crisis. As crude prices fall due to increased supply from Venezuela, the market appears to be betting that the Venezuela crisis will be positive in medium to long term, analysts said.

However, geopolitical surprises are likely, so it is too early to decide and investors should consider increasing their cash position, they added.

The banking sector have strengthened due to increasing credit growth, even though deposit mobilisation remains a challenge.

Asian defence stocks showed strong surge for a second straight session, even as the region traded mixed, with investors assessing geopolitical risks after the US attack on Venezuela.

In Asian markets, China's Shanghai index added 1.14 per cent, and Shenzhen gained 0.79 per cent, Japan's Nikkei added 0.69 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched up 1.68 per cent. South Korea's Kospi declined 3.99 per cent.

The US markets were mostly in the green zone on the last trading day even as Nasdaq added 0.69 per cent. The S&P 500 gained 0.64 per cent, and the Dow moved up 1.23 per cent.

On January 5, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold net equities worth Rs 36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of equities worth Rs 1,764 crore.