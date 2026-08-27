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Sensex, Nifty post mild uptick over easing crude prices

Main broad-cap indices performed in line with the benchmark indices, as the Nifty Midcap 100 added 0.31 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.24 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 09:53 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 09:53 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty post mild uptick over easing crude prices

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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