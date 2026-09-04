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Sensex, Nifty post notable gains in early trade led by IT stocks

Sensex added 515 points, or 0.68 per cent, in early trade to reach 76,668 and Nifty gained 51 points, or 0.22 per cent to reach 23,925.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 10:13 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty post notable gains in early trade led by IT stocks

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sensex, Nifty post notable gains in early trade led by IT stocks
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