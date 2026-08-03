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Sensex, Nifty rally for 4th straight session as lower crude oil price boosts sentiment

Comemnting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the 24,600 zone now acts as the immediate resistance area, where the index has repeatedly faced supply.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty rally for 4th straight session as lower crude oil price boosts sentiment

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sensex, Nifty rally for 4th straight session as lower crude oil price boosts sentiment
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