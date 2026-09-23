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Sensex, Nifty rebound as oil prices stabilise; metal stocks lead gains

The Sensex climbed 299.17 points, or 0.4 per cent, to close at 74,828.25, while the Nifty gained 117.80 points, or 0.5 per cent, to settle at 23,446.80.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty rebound as oil prices stabilise; metal stocks lead gains

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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