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Sensex, Nifty rise 1% in early trade as IT stocks drive gains

In morning trade, Sensex was trading 0.94 per cent or 695 points higher at 74,548.69, hitting an intraday high against previous close of 73,852.90.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 10:46 AM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty rise 1% in early trade as IT stocks drive gains

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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