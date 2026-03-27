Sensex, Nifty slip in early trade amid global sell-off and oil volatility

New Delhi: Domestic equity benchmarks opened sharply lower on Friday, tracking weak global cues and elevated Brent crude prices amid fading hopes of a resolution to the Iran conflict.

Nifty opened at 23,173.55, down 132.90 points or 0.57 per cent, while the Sensex fell around 400 points to 74,883.79 in early trade.

Broader markets also remained under pressure, with midcap and smallcap indices traded lower.

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Sectorally, most indices traded in the red, led by realty, metal, PSU banks and auto stocks, which fell up to 1 per cent. Financials and consumer durables also witnessed selling pressure.

However, IT and oil and gas stocks bucked the trend and posted modest gains.

Among heavyweights, stocks such as HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the top laggards.

Market sentiment remained cautious amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. US President Donald Trump said the pause on attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure would be extended, though uncertainty persists after Iran termed a US proposal “one-sided”.

Global markets also reflected a risk-off mood. US indices ended sharply lower, with the S&P 500 down 1.74 per cent and Nasdaq falling 2.38 per cent. Asian markets followed suit, with Japan’s Nikkei declining over 1 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi dropping around 3 per cent.

Crude oil prices remained volatile, although they eased slightly, with Brent crude falling 2.29 per cent to USD 105.53 per barrel, while WTI crude declined 2.54 per cent to USD 92.08.

According to analysts, markets are likely to remain volatile amid global uncertainties. Immediate support for Nifty is seen in the 23,050–23,000 zone, while resistance is placed around 23,450–23,500.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to remain net sellers, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided support to the market.

Notably, Indian markets resumed trading on Friday after a holiday on Thursday on account of Ram Navami.