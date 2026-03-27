Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3030955https://zeenews.india.com/economy/sensex-nifty-slip-in-early-trade-amid-global-sell-off-and-oil-volatility-3030955.html
NewsBusinessEconomySensex, Nifty slip in early trade amid global sell-off and oil volatility
STOCK MARKET

Sensex, Nifty slip in early trade amid global sell-off and oil volatility

Nifty opened at 23,173.55, down 132.90 points or 0.57 per cent, while the Sensex fell around 400 points to 74,883.79 in early trade.

|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 09:59 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sensex, Nifty slip in early trade amid global sell-off and oil volatilityCredit: IANS

New Delhi: Domestic equity benchmarks opened sharply lower on Friday, tracking weak global cues and elevated Brent crude prices amid fading hopes of a resolution to the Iran conflict. 

Nifty opened at 23,173.55, down 132.90 points or 0.57 per cent, while the Sensex fell around 400 points to 74,883.79 in early trade.

Broader markets also remained under pressure, with midcap and smallcap indices traded lower.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sectorally, most indices traded in the red, led by realty, metal, PSU banks and auto stocks, which fell up to 1 per cent. Financials and consumer durables also witnessed selling pressure.

However, IT and oil and gas stocks bucked the trend and posted modest gains.

Among heavyweights, stocks such as HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the top laggards.

Market sentiment remained cautious amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. US President Donald Trump said the pause on attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure would be extended, though uncertainty persists after Iran termed a US proposal “one-sided”.

Global markets also reflected a risk-off mood. US indices ended sharply lower, with the S&P 500 down 1.74 per cent and Nasdaq falling 2.38 per cent. Asian markets followed suit, with Japan’s Nikkei declining over 1 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi dropping around 3 per cent.

Crude oil prices remained volatile, although they eased slightly, with Brent crude falling 2.29 per cent to USD 105.53 per barrel, while WTI crude declined 2.54 per cent to USD 92.08.

According to analysts, markets are likely to remain volatile amid global uncertainties. Immediate support for Nifty is seen in the 23,050–23,000 zone, while resistance is placed around 23,450–23,500.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to remain net sellers, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided support to the market.

Notably, Indian markets resumed trading on Friday after a holiday on Thursday on account of Ram Navami.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Global Oil Supply
Oil market on fire: Strategic routes threatened, Russia supply at risk
IFFD 2026
IFFD 2026: Nandamuri Balakrishna conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award
Indian Railways
Railways enables Kavach on 3,103 km route, plans 9,000km coverage by 2028
Ek Din
Ek Din's Khwaab Dekhoon out: Track captures Junaid–Sai Pallavi’s romance
Indian Railways
This new train becomes Railways' most successful express; Not VB, Rajdhani
Dhurandhar 2
'Bachha hai tu mera' Dhurandhar meme on helmet awareness goes viral
Trending Viral Video today
Heartwarming moment: Man attempts to cheer up hospitalised child with bubbles
US-Iran war
Is Pakistan a correct choice for mediation between the US and Iran?
Dhruandhar
Shobhaa De criticises Arjun Rampal’s ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ chant at awards show
Party Dresses
Elegant Party Wear Dresses: Chic Midi & Bodycon Styles for Women