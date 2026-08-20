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Sensex, Nifty snap losing streak as realty, private bank and IT stocks rally

The Sensex rose 628.04 points, or 0.82 per cent, to close at 77,537.72, while the Nifty gained 153.55 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 24,231.85.

Published: Aug 20, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty snap losing streak as realty, private bank and IT stocks rally

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