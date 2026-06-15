/Sensex, Nifty surges 1,200 points as Trump announces Iran deal, Hormuz reopening

"With the dawn of peace in West Asia, hopefully, and the consequent sharp correction in Brent crude to below $84 in early trade, the prospects for the Indian economy and stock market have turned for the better. The GDP growth rate and CPI inflation projections for FY27 can be revised in this changed scenario to 6.9 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively. This will have positive implications for the stock market," the experts said.