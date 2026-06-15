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  • /Sensex, Nifty surges 1,200 points as Trump announces Iran deal, Hormuz reopening

Sensex, Nifty surges 1,200 points as Trump announces Iran deal, Hormuz reopening

Sensex began the session with a surge of around 1,200 points or 1.6 per cent at 76,725.27 while Nifty opened around 360 points or 1.53 per cent higher at 23,984.85.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 10:43 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty surges 1,200 points as Trump announces Iran deal, Hormuz reopening
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: ANI

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