Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3030614https://zeenews.india.com/economy/sensex-nifty-to-remain-closed-on-ram-navami-3030614.html
NewsBusinessEconomySensex, Nifty to remain closed on Ram Navami
RAM NAVAMI

Sensex, Nifty to remain closed on Ram Navami

According to the stock market holiday calendar, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut and no trading will take place. 

 

|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 09:44 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sensex, Nifty to remain closed on Ram NavamiFile Photo

New Delhi: The Indian stock markets will remain closed for trading on Thursday on the occasion of Ram Navami. 

According to the stock market holiday calendar, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut and no trading will take place. 

Moreover, the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, Currency Derivatives Segments and NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo segments will remain closed for trading.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) declared a trading holiday for the first half, or the morning session. Trading in commodities on all exchanges will begin in the evening session at 5 pm.

The stock exchanges will also observe trading holidays on March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti and April 3 for Good Friday. There will be no stock market holidays in July and August this year.

On Wednesday, stock markets ended higher for the second straight session, supported by easing oil prices and positive global cues.

Investor sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump reiterated that talks are ongoing to bring an end to the conflict in the Middle East.

The benchmark indices saw strong gains, with the Nifty rising 1.72 per cent, or 392.70 points, to close at 23,306.45. The Sensex also advanced 1.63 per cent, or 1,205 points, to settle at 75,273.45.

Going ahead, 23,300–23,350 remains a critical zone. Sustaining above this range could provide short-term stability, while failure to hold may invite renewed selling pressure, a market expert stated.

On the upside, 23,500–23,600 continues to act as a strong supply zone, followed by 23,800. On the downside, 23,000 remains a crucial support backed by strong demand and OI build-up, with 22,900 as the next support in case of weakness, an analyst added.

Analysts said that the market rally was driven by hopes of easing geopolitical tensions and softer oil prices, which boosted investor confidence across sectors.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran-US war
Fuel panic spreads across India amid Iran War, govt assures adequate supply
Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur eyes T20 World Cup crown after India's ODI historic ODI win
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Lezhneva makes Instagram debut; shares rare photo
Maa Ka Sum
Maa Ka Sum on OTT: Mona Singh's drama to premiere on April 3
Chand Mera Dil
Chand Mera Dil: Ananya Panday-Lakshya film to release on THIS date
India-Pakistan ties
'India not a dalal nation like Pakistan...PM told Trump to end war': Govt
Strait of Hormuz
'More Indian ships to sail through Strait of Hormuz': Government
West Bengal Assembly elections
BJP releases 3rd list for Bengal Polls, RG Kar victim’s mother among nominees
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2: Meet the real-life Indian spies who risked their lives for India
Supreme Court
SC blasts Gurugram Police over 4-year-old sexual assault case, forms SIT