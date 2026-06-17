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Sensex, Nifty trade flat as crude oil declines, monsoon remains in focus

According to market experts, two factors are likely to influence market trends in the near term -- one positive and the other negative.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty trade flat as crude oil declines, monsoon remains in focus
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: ANI

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