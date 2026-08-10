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Sensex, Nifty trade flat in early deals on mixed cues

Sensex climbed 177.81 points or 0.22 per cent to hit an intraday high of 78,676 in early trade. Similarly, Nifty advanced around 50 points or 0.2 per cent to 24,620.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 10:35 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 10:35 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty trade flat in early deals on mixed cues

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sensex, Nifty trade flat in early deals on mixed cues
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