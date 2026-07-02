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  • /Sensex, Nifty trade higher as falling crude, strong auto sales lift sentiment

Sensex, Nifty trade higher as falling crude, strong auto sales lift sentiment

Sensex surged as much as 0.38 per cent or about 300 points to hit an intraday high of 77,218.78 in early trade. Nifty climbed 0.35 per cent or 86 points to 24,092.05.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 10:03 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty trade higher as falling crude, strong auto sales lift sentiment

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