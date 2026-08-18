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Sensex, Nifty trade lower as crude oil prices rebound to $91 on Iran-US tensions

In the morning trade, Sensex declined 365 points or 0.47 per cent to 77,362, hitting an intraday low. While Nifty traded 76 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 24,211.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 09:51 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty trade lower as crude oil prices rebound to $91 on Iran-US tensions

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sensex, Nifty trade lower as crude oil prices rebound to $91 on Iran-US tensions
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