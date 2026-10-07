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Sensex, Nifty trade lower in early deals ahead of RBI policy decision

Sensex declined by as much as 462.44 points or 0.63 per cent to 72,605.37, while Nifty fell 175.65 points or 0.77 per cent to 22,600.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 09:40 AM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 09:40 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty trade lower in early deals ahead of RBI policy decision

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sensex, Nifty trade lower in early deals ahead of RBI policy decision
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