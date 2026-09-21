Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Sensex rises 564 points, Nifty ends above 23,400 as falling oil prices boost investor sentiment

Sensex rises 564 points, Nifty ends above 23,400 as falling oil prices boost investor sentiment

The Sensex climbed 564.03 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 74,858.99, while the Nifty advanced 67.90 points, or 0.29 per cent, to close at 23,414.30.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 04:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
Sensex rises 564 points, Nifty ends above 23,400 as falling oil prices boost investor sentiment

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sensex rises 564 points, Nifty ends above 23,400 as falling oil prices boost investor sentiment
2
3
4
5