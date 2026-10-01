/Sensex sheds 571 points, Nifty slips below 22,450; Rs 5 lakh crore wiped off from investors' wealth

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. said, "sentiments continue to remain weak as the index closed below its 200-week moving average for the first time since the Covid crash. On the lower end, support is placed at 22,200, below which further correction towards 22,060 looks possible. On the higher end, resistance is placed at 22,600. The index will remain in a sell-on-rise mode as long as it remains below 22,600."