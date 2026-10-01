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  • /Sensex sheds 571 points, Nifty slips below 22,450; Rs 5 lakh crore wiped off from investors' wealth

Sensex sheds 571 points, Nifty slips below 22,450; Rs 5 lakh crore wiped off from investors' wealth

Investors suffered huge losses in the market crash as Rs 5 lakh crore was wiped off from the total market cap of all BSE-listed companies.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByReema Sharma
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 04:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
Sensex sheds 571 points, Nifty slips below 22,450; Rs 5 lakh crore wiped off from investors' wealth

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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