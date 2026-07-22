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  • /Sensex slides 715 points, Nifty ends below 24,000 as realty, PSU banks drag markets

Sensex slides 715 points, Nifty ends below 24,000 as realty, PSU banks drag markets

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the 24,200 level has now emerged as the crucial resistance for the coming sessions.

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 04:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
Sensex slides 715 points, Nifty ends below 24,000 as realty, PSU banks drag markets

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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