Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Sensex slumps 429 points, Nifty falls below 22,650 after RBI rate hike

The Sensex declined 429.11 points, or 0.59 per cent, to close at 72,638.70, while the Nifty fell 173.05 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 22,603.05. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Sensex slumps 429 points, Nifty falls below 22,650 after RBI rate hike

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sensex slumps 429 points, Nifty falls below 22,650 after RBI rate hike
2
3
4
5