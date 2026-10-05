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  • /Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak, rises 473 points as global equities advance

Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak, rises 473 points as global equities advance

The Sensex rose 472.77 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 72,382.47, while the Nifty advanced 133.80 points, or 0.6 per cent, to end the session at 22,555.75.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak, rises 473 points as global equities advance

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak, rises 473 points as global equities advance
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