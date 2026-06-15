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Sensex soars 736 points as US-Iran peace deal boosts market sentiment

The benchmark Sensex rallied 736.38 points, or 0.97 per cent, to close at 76,264.33, while the Nifty gained 231 points, or 0.98 per cent, to settle at 23,853.90.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
Sensex soars 736 points as US-Iran peace deal boosts market sentiment

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