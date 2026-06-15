Sensex soars 736 points as US-Iran peace deal boosts market sentiment

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended sharply higher on Monday as investor sentiment improved after the United States and Iran announced a peace agreement, easing geopolitical concerns and lifting risk appetite across global markets.
The benchmark Sensex rallied 736.38 points, or 0.97 per cent, to close at 76,264.33, while the Nifty gained 231 points, or 0.98 per cent, to settle at 23,853.90.
Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the 24,000 mark remains an important immediate resistance area.
“On the downside, the 23,800 zone remains an immediate support area. Holding above this range will be crucial to maintain the current positive structure,” an analyst stated.
Among the Nifty constituents, Trent, Shriram Finance and HDFC Life Insurance emerged as the top gainers, benefiting from strong investor interest during the session.
The rally was also visible in the broader markets. The Nifty MidCap index advanced 1.29 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index rose 1.11 per cent.
Sectorally, real estate stocks led the gains, with the Nifty Realty index surging more than 4 per cent during the day.
The Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Auto indices also outperformed the broader market as investors increased exposure to domestic consumption-driven sectors.
Pharmaceutical stocks, however, lagged the broader market rally, with the Nifty Pharma index emerging as the weakest-performing sectoral index during the session.
Market participants welcomed reports that the United States and Iran had agreed to a peace deal aimed at ending the four-month-long conflict in West Asia.
According to reports, both countries announced an immediate cessation of military operations on all fronts, raising hopes of improved stability in the region and reducing concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies.
The easing of geopolitical tensions triggered broad-based buying across sectors, with frontline and broader market indices ending firmly in the green.
Analysts said the announcement of a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran helped alleviate concerns surrounding the conflict in West Asia, encouraging investors to shift towards risk assets.
The development also raised expectations of greater stability in crude oil prices, which is generally viewed as positive for the Indian economy and corporate earnings.
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