Sensex surges 544 points, Nifty nears 24,000 as US-Iran deal boosts market sentiment

The benchmark Sensex rose 544.15 points, or 0.71 per cent, to close at 76,808.48, while the Nifty gained 135.25 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 23,995, just below the key 24,000 level.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 04:12 PM IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 04:12 PM IST join share