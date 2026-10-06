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  • /Sensex surges 685 points, Nifty reclaims 22,750 ahead of RBI policy outcome

Sensex surges 685 points, Nifty reclaims 22,750 ahead of RBI policy outcome

The Sensex rose 685.34 points, or 0.95 per cent, to settle at 73,067.81, while the Nifty advanced 220.35 points, or 0.98 per cent, to close at 22,776.10.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
Sensex surges 685 points, Nifty reclaims 22,750 ahead of RBI policy outcome

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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