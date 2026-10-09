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Sensex surges 879 points, Nifty reclaims 22,500 as IT stocks rally

The Sensex climbed 879.09 points, or 1.23 per cent, to close at 72,472.33, while the Nifty rose 288.65 points, or 1.3 per cent, to settle at 22,520.45.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 05:24 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
Sensex surges 879 points, Nifty reclaims 22,500 as IT stocks rally

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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