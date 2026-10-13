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  • /Sensex surges over 1,100 points as FM's remarks on LTCG, STT boost sentiment

Sensex surges over 1,100 points as FM's remarks on LTCG, STT boost sentiment

The Finance Minister said she would be keen to hear the views of market participants on LTCG tax and STT, describing such debates as healthy. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
Sensex surges over 1,100 points as FM's remarks on LTCG, STT boost sentiment

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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