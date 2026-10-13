Sensex surges over 1,100 points as FM's remarks on LTCG, STT boost sentiment

The Finance Minister said she would be keen to hear the views of market participants on LTCG tax and STT, describing such debates as healthy.

Reported By IANS Published: Oct 13, 2026, 04:08 PM IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 04:08 PM IST join share