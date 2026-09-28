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Sensex tanks over 1100 points as global tensions rattle investor sentiment

The Sensex plunged 1,124.02 points, or 1.52 per cent, to close at 72,771.72, while the Nifty declined 360.25 points, or 1.56 per cent, to settle at 22,780.25. Selling pressure was broad-based, with losses extending across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
Sensex tanks over 1100 points as global tensions rattle investor sentiment

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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