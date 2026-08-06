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Sensex weekly expiry to debut under Closing Auction System amid volatility concerns

Traders are approaching the session cautiously after the Nifty's Tuesday expiry when the benchmark index surged more than 150 points during the closing auction that triggered sharp moves in derivatives and caught several market participants off guard.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
Sensex weekly expiry to debut under Closing Auction System amid volatility concerns

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sensex weekly expiry to debut under Closing Auction System amid volatility concerns
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