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Sergio Gor pitches for expanding opportunities for US businesses in India

In addition, Gor -- who was in Bengaluru on Sunday -- also highlighted the broader economic partnership between the two countries.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
Sergio Gor pitches for expanding opportunities for US businesses in India

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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