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Services index to help India’s statistical system meet global standards

The services sector is the largest contributor to India’s GDP, contributing over 50 per cent of the Gross Value Added (GVA) since 2013-14. In 2024-25, share of services GVA stood close to 52.9 per cent.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 09:41 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 09:41 AM IST
Services index to help India’s statistical system meet global standards

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