New Delhi: Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom provider led by billionaire Mukesh Ambano has faced a significant setback. The company lost 7.9 million (79 lakh) subscribers in just one month. This sharp decline came as millions of users switched to state-owned BSNL. This follows a major hike in mobile tariffs by private telecom operators.

Data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reveals that private telecom providers collectively lost nearly 10 million (1 crore) subscribers in September 2024. Reliance Jio, led by Mukesh Ambani, saw the largest decline, losing 7.9 million users. Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel lost 1.4 million subscribers while Vi (Vodafone-Idea) saw a drop of 1.5 million customers.

As private telecom players face subscriber losses, BSNL has made a strong comeback. Between July and October 2024, the government-owned provider gained over 5.5 million (55 lakh) new users, solidifying its position as a top choice for many.

Data from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) shows a significant shift of subscribers to BSNL from private providers like Jio, Vi, and Airtel. In July 2024, 1.5 million users switched to BSNL, with the number rising to 2.1 million in August. The trend continued in September and October, with 1.1 million and 0.7 million subscribers migrating to the state-owned provider, respectively.

The data also highlights a shift in user behavior before and after the tariff hikes by private telecom providers in June 2024. Earlier, more users were leaving BSNL for private operators. However, after the tariff increase, the migration slowed significantly. In July, BSNL lost just 310,000 users, followed by 260,000 in August, 280,000 in September, and 510,000 in October 2024.

BSNL's competitive pricing is giving tough competition to industry giants like Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio and Sunil Mittal's Airtel. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia praised BSNL's revival and growth, saying, “I see a huge opportunity in BSNL.” Meanwhile, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director, Robert Ravi, confirmed that the telecom provider has no plans to raise its tariffs in the near future.