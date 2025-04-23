Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2890228https://zeenews.india.com/economy/several-luxury-items-including-watches-sunglasses-costing-above-rs-10-lakh-to-attract-1-tax-collected-at-source-2890228.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
TAX

Several Luxury Items, Including Watches, Sunglasses, Costing Above Rs 10 Lakh To Attract 1% Tax Collected At Source

The notification shall take effect immediately. TCS, or Tax Collected at Source, is a tax payable by the seller but collected from the buyer.

|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 09:03 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Several Luxury Items, Including Watches, Sunglasses, Costing Above Rs 10 Lakh To Attract 1% Tax Collected At Source Image Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: Several luxury goods costing above Rs 10 lakh will now attract Tax Collected at Source (TCS) at 1 per cent.
As per an official notification, wrist watch, art piece (antiques, painting, sculpture), collectibles (coin, stamp), yacht, rowing boat, canoe, helicopter, sunglasses, handbag, purse, shoes, sportswear and equipment such as golf kit and ski wear, home theatre system, any horse for horse racing in race clubs and polo will attract such special tax.

The notification shall take effect immediately. TCS, or Tax Collected at Source, is a tax payable by the seller but collected from the buyer. "This move is a strategic step towards enhancing tax transparency and tracking high-value consumption trends, a move that aligns with global trends in tax surveillance and tax transparency," Munjal Almoula, Head of Tax at consultancy firm BDO India. (

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

Tax
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK