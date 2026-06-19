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Several mid-cap IT stocks down over 60%; TCS falls 55% from record high -- Here's why

Accenture's weaker-than-expected guidance for Indian IT stocks fuelled worries about medium term growth, with multiple brokerages warning that demand uncertainty and geopolitical disruptions could continue to weigh on growth.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Several mid-cap IT stocks down over 60%; TCS falls 55% from record high -- Here's why

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Several mid-cap IT stocks down over 60%; TCS falls 55% from record high
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