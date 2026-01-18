Shadowfax IPO GMP Jumps Ahead Of Launch; Check Price Band And Key Details

New Delhi: Shadowfax Technologies Ltd, a well-known name in India’s logistics and delivery space, is set to enter the stock market this week with its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO). The company aims to raise up to Rs 1,907.27 crore through the issue which includes a fresh share sale as well as an offer for sale by existing investors.

When will the Shadowfax Technologies IPO open?

The IPO will open for subscription on January 20, 2026, giving investors a chance to bet on the fast-growing logistics sector, and will close on January 22, 2026, with the company slated to make its debut on the BSE and NSE on January 28, 2026.

IPO Price Band and Investment Details

The company has set the IPO price band at Rs 118 to Rs 124 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 each. Retail investors can apply for at least one lot consisting of 120 shares, which means an investment of Rs 14,880 at the upper end of the price band. ICICI Securities is managing the issue as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP: What It Signals for Listing

Shadowfax Technologies’ unlisted shares are currently trading at around Rs 134 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of about 8.06 per cent over the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 124, according to market observers. This suggests that investors may see modest listing gains when the stock debuts on January 28, 2026. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on January 23, 2026.

It is important to note that the grey market premium (GMP) is driven purely by market sentiment and can change frequently. GMP indicates how much extra investors are willing to pay over the issue price before the stock officially lists.

How Shadowfax Plans to Use IPO Funds

Shadowfax Technologies intends to use the money raised from the fresh issue primarily to strengthen and expand its logistics network. Of the total proceeds, around Rs 423 crore will be spent on capital expenditure for building network infrastructure, while Rs 138.6 crore is earmarked for lease payments for new first-mile, last-mile and sortation centres. The company also plans to invest about Rs 88.6 crore in branding and marketing, with the remaining funds set aside for inorganic growth opportunities and general corporate needs.

The company has chosen the confidential pre-filing route for its IPO, a process that allows key details in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to remain private until a later stage. This approach is becoming increasingly popular among Indian companies as it offers greater flexibility and room to fine-tune IPO plans before going public.