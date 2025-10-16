Shares of THIS Company Rose From Rs 10 to Rs 9000 In Last 10-Months; Company Issues Clarification On Sachin Tendulkar Connection

New Delhi: Stocks of a semiconductor company has been on a sharp rally over the past couple of months -- all due to rumour mills -- that went buzzing around Sachin Tendulkar holding stakes in the company.

The false news around, the god of cricket had pushed the stocks of the company RRP Semiconductor at such high range that the latter had to come out and issue a clarification to the market exchange.

"Company has come across the circulation of the misinformation that Legendary Cricketer Mr. Sachin Tendulkar has invested in the Company i.e. RRP Semiconductor Limited and we feel because of the same there is un-precedented price movement of the shares of the Company at BSE from Rs 10/- to Rs. 9000/- within past 10-months," RRP Semiconductor said in a BSE filing.

In connection with the above dissemination of rumors by certain un-scrupulous persons in social media, we would like to clarify as under:

1. Sachin Tendulkar has never subscribed any shares of the company. He is not a shareholder of the Company;

2. Tendulkar directly or indirectly not connected with the Board members and is not part of Board or nor he is acting as any advisory to the company;

3. The cricketer is not a Brand ambassador of the Company; The company has not got any 100 Acres of land from the Govt. of Maharashtra ; and

5. The financials of the company could not support the rise in share price from Rs 10/- to Rs 9000/- which the company disseminated as partof Board information on the BSE site.

"The Company further would like to place on record that the entire preferential allotment shares which is accounted for the 99% issued and paid up capital of the Company is under Lock-in with Depositories till 31st March 2026. None of the Board members and KMP have been dealing with any securities of the Company," it added.

The Company said that it further puts on record that only around 4000 shares are in demat mode with public shareholders and certain persons are trading in the market in an un-ethical ways has become detrimental to the reputation of the Company and Legendary Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who is no way connected with the Company.

The Company said it is in the process of initiating necessary actions against the suspected intermediaries who are circulating rumours and defaming the reputation of Tendulkar and the Company.