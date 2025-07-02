Sick Employee Shows Up At Office After Boss’s Strict No Work-From-Home Rule; Know What Happens Next

New Delhi: A Reddit user recently described a torturous experience of having to report to work while having a cold, cough and fever, highlighting the egregious way in which employers treat their employees. The employee was later sent back home when the boss realized the latter's suffering. The post has struck a chord with many who have commented on how toxic office culture prioritizes work over health.

No Work From Home: Employee Shows up at office despite illness



In a Reddit post, the user, who goes by the handle @SyntaxPetal said that they asked the boss for work from home so that others are not infected. "Last week I woke up feeling awful fever, cough, the whole thing. I messaged my boss to ask if I could work from home so I wouldn’t get anyone sick," the user wrote.

The boss declined the request by saying, “No exceptions. If you’re well enough to work, you’re well enough to be here.”

Following the instruction, the employee turned up at the office while visibly coughing and sniffling.

"So I dragged myself in, coughing and sniffling the whole time. The look on his face when I walked through the door was priceless," the employee wrote.

The employee said that by the end of the day, the boss asked them to go home. "By the end of the day, he told me to go home and said I could work remotely after all. Funny how that works," the user wrote.

Employee Shows up at office despite illness: Netizens react

The post shared by the employee resonated with many on the social media platform with many criticising workplace culture that prioritises physical presence over health.

One user commented, "I hate this culture that forces people to work when they are sick."

One user said, "Some bosses really need to learn the hard way that forcing sick employees into the office just creates a miserable (and germ-filled) workplace for everyone. Glad yours finally saw reason, but it shouldn’t take a walking biohazard to prove the point."

"I really don’t get us labor laws. Sick days? How come they are a fixed number?" commented another user.

One user said, "Should have barfed on his boss's desk for best results."

One user said, "He sent you home at the end of the day? What a shit manager."

"Vomiting on the office floor solves this every time," said one user.