Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2970739https://zeenews.india.com/economy/silver-crosses-rs-1-64-lakh-level-gold-surges-by-over-rs-2000-this-week-2970739.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
INDIAN BULLION MARKET

Silver Crosses Rs 1.64 Lakh Level, Gold Surges By Over Rs 2,000 This Week

According to the Indian Bullion And Jewellers Association (IBJA), silver price surged by Rs 4,950 on Friday to end at Rs 1,64,500 per kg, from the previous day's price of Rs 1,59,550 per kg. In contrast, the 24-carat gold rate fell Rs 1,104 to Rs 1,21,525 per 10 grams from its all-time high of Rs 1,22,629 on Thursday.

|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 05:43 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Silver Crosses Rs 1.64 Lakh Level, Gold Surges By Over Rs 2,000 This WeekImage Credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: The Indian bullion market remained bullish this week, continuing the past week's momentum. The silver price witnessed a strong rally, soaring over Rs 15,000 per kilogram to end at an all-time high of Rs 1.64 lakh per kg. Gold also saw a moderate uptick, rising more than Rs 2,000 per 10 grams during the period. 

According to the Indian Bullion And Jewellers Association (IBJA), silver price surged by Rs 4,950 on Friday to end at Rs 1,64,500 per kg, from the previous day's price of Rs 1,59,550 per kg. In contrast, the 24-carat gold rate fell Rs 1,104 to Rs 1,21,525 per 10 grams from its all-time high of Rs 1,22,629 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, both the precious metals have witnessed a decent momentum this week, with the silver price surging by Rs 15,667 from Rs 1,48,833 per kg on Monday, while the 24-carat gold price increased by Rs 2,276 from Rs 1,19,249 per 10 grams on the opening day of the week.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The metal prices remained firm in the domestic futures market as well. The MCX Gold, December 5 expiry, closed at 1,21,492 per 10 grams on Friday, up Rs 999 or 0.83 per cent as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 1,20,493. Similarly, silver contract expiring on December 5 ended at Rs 1,46,698 per kg, up Rs 374 or 0.26 per cent against last session's closing of Rs 1,46,324.

Amid the modest mining, tight geopolitical conditions and surging festive demand, India’s silver exchange‑traded funds (ETFs) are trading at steep premiums over international benchmarks. Investment inflows into silver products hit record levels globally in H1‑2025, adding about 95 million ounces – exceeding the total inflows of the entire previous year, a report from Axis Mutual Fund said.

Further, it pushed total ETF holdings to roughly 1.13 billion ounces (worth over $40 billion) by mid-2025, according to a note by Axis Mutual Fund.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh