Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999259https://zeenews.india.com/economy/silver-delivers-over-2600-returns-in-25-years-turning-rs-7900-into-rs-2-16-lakh-per-kg-2999259.html
NewsBusinessEconomySilver Delivers Over 2,600% Returns In 25 Years, Turning Rs 7,900 Into Rs 2.16 Lakh Per Kg
SILVER

Silver Delivers Over 2,600% Returns In 25 Years, Turning Rs 7,900 Into Rs 2.16 Lakh Per Kg

An investment of just Rs 1,000 in silver in the year 2000 would now be worth about Rs 26,455.

|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 02:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai: Back in 2000, silver was priced at around Rs 7,900 per kg in India. Today, the white metal is trading close to Rs 2.16 lakh per kg, delivering returns of over 2,600 per cent to investors who stayed invested for the long term.

This remarkable journey highlights how silver, often overshadowed by gold, has quietly emerged as a strong wealth-preservation asset over the past two and a half decades.

An investment of just Rs 1,000 in silver in the year 2000 would now be worth about Rs 26,455.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This means the money would have grown more than 26 times in 25 years.

Silver’s steady rise over the years has helped investors protect and grow their wealth, especially during periods of high inflation and market uncertainty.

Silver touched record levels in 2025 -- marking a strong comeback for the precious metal.

In the international market, spot silver crossed the $70 per ounce mark for the first time, reaching an intra-day high of $70.0055 on Tuesday.

The rally was supported by global uncertainty, rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela, and weakness in the dollar.

In India, silver prices also hit fresh highs. MCX silver surged 1.7 per cent to a record Rs 2,16,596 per kg during early trade.

Gold moved in the same direction, with MCX gold February futures rising 1.1 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 1,38,300 per 10 grams.

Notably, silver has outperformed gold in 2025. While silver prices have jumped 140 per cent so far this year, gold has gained around 76 per cent in the spot market during the same period.

This sharp outperformance has renewed investor interest in the white metal.

Several factors have driven silver’s strong rally this year. Geopolitical tensions, expectations of interest rate cuts in the US, and a weaker dollar have all increased demand for safe-haven assets like silver and gold.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bangladesh
Bangladesh Suspends Visa Services In Delhi, Siliguri Amid Rising Tensions
China semiconductor AI
One Button To Destroy Jets, Missiles: China’s Tech Dwarfs US Atomic Legacy
India
66% Employees Ready To Take Pay Cut For Better Workplace: Report
Pakistan Bangladesh defence pact
Pak-B'desh Defence Moves Trigger Fresh Two-Front Security Concerns For India
India
Over 13 Lakh Indian Students Studied Abroad In 2024: NITI Aayog
India Pakistan Water Dispute
From Chenab To Jhelum, Rivers Run Low – Why Pak Is In Panic Over India’s Water
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
‘Hardworking NDA Karyakartas’: PM Modi After BJP Dominates Goa Panchayat Polls
Technology news
Truecaller’s Game Over? CNAP Will Show Caller Name Automatically On Your Phone
Aravalli Hills controversy
Explained: What Aravalli Hills Controversy Means For India’s Ecology
men sneakers
Best Men’s Casual Sneakers for Everyday Comfort and Smart Style