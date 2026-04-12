Silver is Rs 1.96 lakh cheaper than its high… 10 grams of gold is Rs 50,000 cheaper, check the latest rates

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices saw an upward move over the past week, but both metals are still trading well below their record highs. Silver, in particular, is far cheaper than its peak, while gold also continues to stay below its lifetime top despite recent gains.

For buyers and investors tracking bullion movement, the latest price trends from MCX and domestic markets show slow weekly gains across both metals.

Silver prices moved higher during the week on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). On April 2, it was trading at Rs 2,32,495 per kilogram. By the last trading day of the week, the May 5 expiry silver contract closed at Rs 2,43,300 per kilogram. This shows an increase of Rs 10,805 per kg over the week.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A similar upward trend was seen in the domestic bullion market. According to data from the Indian Bullion Jewellers Association (IBJA), silver prices moved from Rs 2,27,813 per kg to Rs 2,39,934 per kg in the same period. This shows hike of Rs 12,121 per kg.

Even after this weekly increase, silver is still trading much below its lifetime high of Rs 4,39,337 per kg. At present levels, it is about Rs 1,96,037 cheaper than its peak.

Gold prices also move higher

Gold prices also recorded gains over the week. On April 2, its futures for June 5 expiry were priced at Rs 1,49,680 per 10 grams. By Friday (April 10), the price rose to Rs 1,52,690 per 10 grams, showing an increase of Rs 3,010.

In the domestic market, gold prices moved up from Rs 1,46,608 per 10 grams to Rs 1,50,330 per 10 grams during the same period.

Despite this rise, gold continues to trade well below its record level. The MCX gold lifetime high stands at Rs 2,02,984 per 10 grams, which means present prices are still about Rs 50,294 lower.

Gold rates across different purities

Domestic gold prices vary based on purity levels. Current rates, excluding GST and making charges, are as follows:

24 karat gold – Rs 1,50,330 per 10 grams

22 karat gold – Rs 1,46,720 per 10 grams

20 karat gold – Rs 1,33,790 per 10 grams

18 karat gold – Rs 1,21,770 per 10 grams

14 karat gold – Rs 96,960 per 10 grams

What buyers should keep in mind

Gold and silver jewellery prices in retail markets differ from IBJA benchmark rates. While IBJA prices are uniform across the country, final jewellery prices include GST and making charges, which vary by city and seller. This often increases the final cost for buyers.

Market experts advise keeping track of price movements before making any investment or jewellery purchase decisions as bullion prices continue to move with international and domestic market trends.