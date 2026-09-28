Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Silver tumbles over Rs 7,000 on MCX, slips below Rs 2.28 lakh amid global sell-off

Silver tumbles over Rs 7,000 on MCX, slips below Rs 2.28 lakh amid global sell-off

The steep fall comes as rising crude oil prices have heightened inflation concerns globally, strengthening market expectations that the US Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer or consider further policy tightening. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
Silver tumbles over Rs 7,000 on MCX, slips below Rs 2.28 lakh amid global sell-off

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sensex tanks over 1100 points as global tensions rattle investor sentiment
2
3
4
5