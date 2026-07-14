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  • /Singapore High Court rejects Byju Raveendran's plea to halt six-month jail term

Singapore High Court rejects Byju Raveendran's plea to halt six-month jail term

The jail term was originally imposed in May for contempt of court, with a temporary stay granted last month pending his appeal.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
Singapore High Court rejects Byju Raveendran's plea to halt six-month jail term

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