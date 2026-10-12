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SIP inflows hit all-time high of Rs 32,490 crore in September: AMFI data

While total mutual fund industry assets under management stood at Rs 82.64 lakh crore and equity net inflow surged by 30.6 per cent to Rs 38,306.55 crore.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 01:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
SIP inflows hit all-time high of Rs 32,490 crore in September: AMFI data

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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