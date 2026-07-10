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  • /SIP inflows hit three-month high in June; Gold ETF inflows surge over 570%

SIP inflows hit three-month high in June; Gold ETF inflows surge over 570%

According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a sharp turnaround, attracting net inflows of Rs 3,443.23 crore in June, up 570 per cent against an outflow of Rs 725 crore in May.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
SIP inflows hit three-month high in June; Gold ETF inflows surge over 570%

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