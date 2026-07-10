SIP inflows hit three-month high in June; Gold ETF inflows surge over 570%

According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a sharp turnaround, attracting net inflows of Rs 3,443.23 crore in June, up 570 per cent against an outflow of Rs 725 crore in May.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 04:35 PM IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 04:35 PM IST join share