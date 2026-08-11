SIP inflows surge 12% to Rs 31,961 crore in July

New Delhi: Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions into mutual funds rose 12.28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 31,961 crore in July from Rs 28,464 crore a year ago, signalling continued retail investor participation in financial markets, as per Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data released on Tuesday.
On a month-on-month basis, SIP inflows rose 0.57 per cent from Rs 31,781 crore in June.
The broader mutual fund industry also showed a sharp turnaround in July and recorded a net inflow of Rs 2,35,902.39 crore compared with a net outflow of Rs 52,948.78 crore in June.
Within the equity segment, mutual funds attracted net inflows of Rs 24,697.39 crore in July.
Small-cap funds emerged as the strongest category within equity schemes, with net inflows rising 38.66 per cent month-on-month to Rs 7,767.50 crore in July from Rs 5,601.96 crore in June.
Mid-cap funds attracted Rs 6,192.31 crore, compared with Rs 6,090.17 crore in June, while flexi-cap funds received Rs 4,709.08 crore during July.
The assets under management of equity-oriented schemes rose to Rs 38.36 lakh crore at the end of July from Rs 37.34 lakh crore at the end of June, an increase of about 2.7 per cent.
While debt-oriented schemes recorded a net inflow of Rs 1,87,511.32 crore in July, compared with a net outflow of around Rs 1.09 lakh crore in June.
The total mutual fund industry AUM also increased to Rs 85.76 lakh crore as of July 31 from Rs 82.22 lakh crore at the end of June, rising about 4.3 per cent.
The number of mutual fund folios rose to 28.09 crore in July from 27.86 crore in June, reflecting continued participation by retail investors.
Among other categories, hybrid schemes recorded a net inflow of Rs 11,490.56 crore, while other ETFs attracted Rs 9,512.05 crore and Gold ETFs received Rs 1,558.75 crore during the month.
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