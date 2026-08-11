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SIP inflows surge 12% to Rs 31,961 crore in July

On a month-on-month basis, SIP inflows rose 0.57 per cent from Rs 31,781 crore in June.

Published: Aug 11, 2026, 03:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
SIP inflows surge 12% to Rs 31,961 crore in July

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