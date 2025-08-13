SIP Registrations Hit Record 1.67 Crore In June Quarter 2025, Groww Leads The Pack

New Delhi: The mutual fund industry saw a remarkable surge in new Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) registrations during the quarter ending June 2025, with 1.67 crore new accounts added. This marks a strong increase from 1.41 crore in the previous quarter, highlighting steady interest from retail investors despite ongoing market ups and downs.

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), this growth reflects continued confidence in SIPs as a preferred way to invest regularly and build long-term wealth.

Groww Leads SIP Growth in Q1 FY26

Groww took the lead in the SIP distribution space during the June 2025 quarter, adding over 41.9 lakh new SIPs and capturing a 25 per cent market share. Notably, it registered 15.7 lakh SIPs in June alone—the highest monthly addition by any distributor.

In terms of value, the new SIPs on Groww's platform totaled Rs 1,116 crore for the quarter, reflecting a strong 32 per cent growth compared to the previous quarter. Angel One followed as the second-largest contributor with 15 lakh new SIPs. Among traditional players, NJ IndiaInvest added 5.9 lakh SIPs, while SBI and HDFC Securities added 4.3 lakh and 3.8 lakh SIPs, respectively.

Retail Participation Stays Strong Despite Market Volatility

PhonePe, a digital-first platform, added around 5.9 lakh new SIPs during the June 2025 quarter, with most contributions coming from smaller, lower-ticket investments. This growth came even as equity markets remained volatile, with the Nifty 50 delivering only mid-single-digit returns so far this year.

Despite the uncertainty, retail interest in mutual funds stayed resilient. SIP inflows reached an all-time high of Rs 27,269 crore in June 2025, continuing a steady month-on-month rise. Meanwhile, SIP assets under management (AUM) grew to Rs 15.3 lakh crore as of June 30, 2025, up from Rs 12.4 lakh crore a year ago.

The number of unique mutual fund investors in India climbed to 5.4 crore in 2025, up 20 per cent from 4.5 crore in 2024 and a remarkable 42 per cent increase from 3.8 crore in 2023. Reflecting this growing investor interest, the mutual fund industry’s total assets under management (AUM) touched a record Rs 74.4 lakh crore in June 2025—an 18 per cent jump from Rs 63.2 lakh crore in the previous quarter.