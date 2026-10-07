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Small MDR fee won’t not have any impact on UPI volumes: RBI Governor

The RBI Governor's remarks come about a week before the new payment framework related to UPI transactions goes live. From October 15 onwards, a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) of 0.4 per cent will apply to select person-to-merchant UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 03:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 03:15 PM IST
Small MDR fee won’t not have any impact on UPI volumes: RBI Governor

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Small MDR fee won’t not have any impact on UPI volumes: RBI Governor
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