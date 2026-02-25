Advertisement
SMFG INDIA CREDIT BRAND ANTHEM

New brand anthem film highlights workplace culture and collective growth

SMFG India Credit has unveiled a new brand anthem film centred on the theme of progress and collective momentum. Titled Chal Pado, Aage Badho.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 07:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New brand anthem film highlights workplace culture and collective growthImage credit: File Photo

SMFG India Credit has unveiled a new brand anthem film centred on the theme of progress and collective momentum. Titled Chal Pado, Aage Badho, the film focuses on workplace culture, collaboration and shared purpose, highlighting how organisational growth is shaped by people across roles and levels.

Built around the idea of “Pragati” or progress, the campaign brings together employees from different functions, ranging from office-floor teams to senior leadership. The narrative underscores alignment and teamwork, suggesting that meaningful growth emerges when individuals move forward with confidence and a common purpose.

Senior leadership said the anthem reflects SMFG India Credit’s evolving journey and expanding presence across the country. The film also captures internal milestones such as network expansion, portfolio scaling and deeper reach in underserved markets. Officials described the project as an attempt to showcase the collective voice of employees while reinforcing the organisation’s long-term aspirations.



SMFG India Credit, a non-banking financial company backed by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, has been operating in India since 2007. With a presence spanning hundreds of branches across towns and villages, the company offers a range of lending products including SME loans, vehicle financing, home loans and personal loans for retail and small business borrowers.
 

