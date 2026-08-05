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Someone has to pay cost, but MDR on UPI proposal still premature: RBI Governor

The RBI Governor had also said last month that digital infrastructure costs have to be covered, but there is no formal framework or proposal to charge everyday users.

Published: Aug 05, 2026, 02:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 02:37 PM IST
Someone has to pay cost, but MDR on UPI proposal still premature: RBI Governor

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Someone has to pay cost, but MDR on UPI proposal still premature: RBI Governor
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