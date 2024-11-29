Son Of Billionaire And Former IPL Sponsor Gives Up Rs 40,000 Crore Wealth To Become Monk; Lives On Alms

Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, the son of Malaysia's third-richest individual, abandoned his lavish lifestyle to follow the monastic path. The son of Ananda Krishnan, who has a personal worth of about Rs 40,000 crore, Siripanyo has committed himself to monastic life for the past 20 years. As a monk, he has adopted a simple and austere lifestyle, seeking alms and living with few possessions.

Rich Family Legacy

Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, the only son of Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, was born into a world of extraordinary wealth and privilege. Ananda Krishnan, commonly known as AK, is a prominent figure in the global business arena with a net worth of over Rs 40,000 crore, according to a report by the South China Post. Krishnan's empire covers various sectors, including telecommunications, satellites, media, oil, gas, and real estate. His interests have also extended to sports since he previously owned Aircel, a sponsor of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Siripanyo's mother, Momwajarongse Suprinda Chakraban, is a member of Thailand's royal family.

How did Siripanyo Adopt the Monastic Lifestyle?

At 18, during a visit to Thailand to see his mother's family, Siripanyo took part in a temporary ordination at a Buddhist retreat. This incident sparked a spiritual flame within him, motivating him to abandon his affluent lifestyle in favor of the monastic life.

Ajahn Siripanyo’s choice was entirely his own, and it is respected within the family,” a report by South China Morning Post stated.

He Devoted his Life to Monasticism

Siripanyo has spent the last two decades as a forest monk. He is currently the abbot of Dtao Dum Monastery, which is located close to the Thailand-Myanmar border. As a monk, he has lived a simple and austere life, seeking alms and owning few possessions.

At Times, He Reconnects With His Past

While Siripanyo chose a life of renunciation, he does occasionally return to his former life. He makes time to see his father because one of Buddhism's tenets emphasizes the value of family love. He has been known to travel by private jet to see his father and to attend spiritual retreats in exotic locales.

Siripanyo was raised in London with his two sisters, where he received his schooling and is conversant in at least eight different languages.